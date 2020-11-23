LIVE | 'I'm tired of watching our people suffer...' | Gov. Beshear confirms 2,135 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This is a daily blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers and other related content in Kentucky for the week of November 23 2020.
Monday, November 23
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced another 2,135 cases of COVID making the number the highest ever reported on a Monday.
Jefferson County still reports a high number of cases with 435, followed by Fayette County with 260.
"I'm tired of watching our people suffer, knowing that every day we have a new record."
Statewide, the positivity rate went from 9.1% down to 8.97%.
There were five more deaths associated with the virus, bringing that overall total to 1,792
Numbers
1,573 hospitalized
391 in ICU
203 on ventilators
So far, Kentucky has confirmed 160,232 cases.
________
After a record week of COVID-19 cases, Governor Andy Beshear continues to urge Kentuckians to take precautions as the Thanksgiving holiday. He confirmed another 2,194 positive cases on Sunday.
