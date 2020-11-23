LIVE | 'I'm tired of watching our people suffer...' | Gov. Beshear confirms 2,135 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths in Kentucky

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear gives live updates Monday through Thursday at 4pm. Due to Thanksgiving holiday, the live updates will only be through Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This is a daily blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers and other related content in Kentucky for the week of November 23 2020.

Monday, November 23

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced another 2,135 cases of COVID making the number the highest ever reported on a Monday.

Jefferson County still reports a high number of cases with 435, followed by Fayette County with 260.

"I'm tired of watching our people suffer, knowing that every day we have a new record."

Statewide, the positivity rate went from 9.1% down to 8.97%.

There were five more deaths associated with the virus, bringing that overall total to 1,792

Numbers

1,573 hospitalized

391 in ICU

203 on ventilators

So far, Kentucky has confirmed 160,232 cases.

________

After a record week of COVID-19 cases, Governor Andy Beshear continues to urge Kentuckians to take precautions as the Thanksgiving holiday. He confirmed another 2,194 positive cases on Sunday.

