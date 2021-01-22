Kentucky’s latest COVID-19 memorial will be hard for lawmakers to ignore

3,301 American flags placed on Kentucky Capitol lawn to commemorate COVID-19 deaths as lawmakers consider overriding vetoes on bills limiting emergency powers.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The latest memorial to Kentucky's COVID-19 deaths will surely get noticed when lawmakers return to the Capitol in February.

American flags commemorating the 3,301 Kentuckians lost the pandemic were planted Friday. The location of the memorial means lawmakers will have to walk past them and limits the area protestors have been using to voice their displeasure with Governor Andy Beshear.

The location of this memorial, along the walkway that lawmakers take from their offices in the Capitol Annex to the Capitol, means that when they return to consider overriding the governor's recent vetoes they'll have to walk through the area unless they take an underground tunnel.

“That's three thousand families”, Lt Gov. Coleman reiterated. “Three thousand loved ones, three thousand unimaginable tragedies leading to grief that will likely never subside.”

The American flags swayed in the frigid January breeze and golden rays from the sun did little to thaw the chill. Words from Governor Andy Beshear and Lt. Governor Jaqueline Coleman served as a reminder of the cold reality felt by families affected by the pandemic.

Those vetoes are on bills directed at the governor's executive actions during the pandemic.

And while he did not mention the politics of the time, Governor Beshear's comments included discussing those not taking precautions to prevent the spread.

“Let's commit to not losing more lives than we have to to get there and let's commit when we are done with this of being better people”, said Governor Beshear.

This location also means the capitol's south porch will have a constant reminder of the deaths instead of being the open space many protestors have used in recent months to express their displeasure.

Whether or not that's a coincidence is anyone to guess, but as COVID-19 deaths continue the memorial will grow. There are places set aside for more flags.

PHOTOS | Flags for Kentuckians lost to COVID-19 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.