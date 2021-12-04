LIVE | Gov. Andy Beshear's daily COVID-19 briefing

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the opening of a mass vaccination site at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville that give about 4,000 vaccinations a day.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers, COVID vaccine and other related content across Kentucky for the week of April 12, 2021.

Monday, April 12

The largest mass site opened Monday morning at UofL Cardinal Stadium. Gov. Beshear attended the opening and announced the "Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge." The goal of the challenge is to reward the state's vaccination efforts by removing COVID-19 restrictions.

The first goal of the challenge is to give out 2.5 million first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

FEMA offers coronavirus-related death funeral assistance

If you lost a loved one due to COVID-19 after January 20, 2020, you are eligible to receive assistance from FEMA. Here is what you need to know when you apply:

The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or a qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.

There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

FEMA also recommends having a copy of the death certificate and funeral expenses documents.

You can call the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line Number Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at 844-684-6333.

For more information from FEMA, click here.