Kentucky officials provide guidance on celebrating Thanksgiving safely during pandemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear is urging Kentuckians avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings to help contain the coronavirus.
“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite times during the year. It is a special time for my family which is normally spent with a lot of extended family,” Beshear said during a briefing. “But this year those larger gatherings can be very dangerous. We are seeing COVID-19 spread and the resulting loss happening more at family and social gatherings than anywhere else right now. This, right now, is the most dangerous time we’ve had with this virus.”
The governor acknowledged the health guidelines are tough to swallow but he said the recommendations can save lives at a time when Kentucky is struggling with its worst COVID-19 surge.
- Avoid in-person gatherings with people who do not live in your household.
- Always wear a face covering or mask when you are not eating or drinking.
- Maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet.
- Avoid large gatherings, especially those held indoors.
- Do not host or attend crowded parades.
- Avoid shopping in crowded stores before, on or after Thanksgiving.
Rather than celebrating in your family's traditional way, health officials offered safe alternatives:
- Shopping online and/or at less crowded small businesses.
- Enjoying hiking, hunting or other outdoor activities during the holiday weekend.
- Supporting fellow Kentuckians by buying Kentucky Proud ingredients or ordering take-out from local restaurants for a Thanksgiving meal with their household.
- Hosting a virtual dinner where they can share recipes with extended family and friends and spend time together remotely.
See the state's full guidance below:
