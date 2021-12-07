Kentucky county clerk offices currently unable to process vehicle registrations, titles

The transportation cabinet said people can renew their registrations online, but in-person services can't be processed right now.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's county clerk offices are currently unable to process vehicle-related transactions due to system problems, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

KYTC said the Automated Vehicle Information System (AVIS), which is responsible for processing transactions related to vehicle registrations, transfers and vehicle titling, has been experiencing intermittent issues.

Department of Vehicle Registration Commissioner Matt Cole said they are "working diligently to identify the issue and restore service as soon as possible,” but it's unclear how long these issues will last.

The cabinet says Kentucky residents should contact their county clerk offices to see whether they are open for other business and be prepared for delays.

Vehicle registrations can still be renewed online at drive.ky.gov.

The release says the registration and titling system is having intermittent issues as a result of a recent system implementation. The change is part of modernizing license plate production and the long-term goal of transferring motor vehicle transactions to a newer system.

The cabinet said they have been having issues since July 8. Additional updates will be released on the KYTC Facebook and Twitter pages.

