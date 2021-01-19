Watch Live: COVID-19 updates for Kentucky

Kentucky has reported 328,668 positive cases since tracking began in March 2020.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers and other related content in Kentucky for the week of January 18, 2021. Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to give live updates on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 4 p.m.

As of Sunday, January 17, Gov. Beshear said more than 3.7 million Kentuckians have been tested for the virus. The state has reported 326,675 positive cases since tracking began in March 2020.

Monday, January 18

Here's Monday's case information:

Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed 1,998 new cases and 40 deaths. Jefferson County also reported 342 new cases.

The positivity rate is at 11.64%.

An estimated 1,587 people are hospitalized, 397 in intensive care and 208 are on a ventilator.

Kentucky currently stands at 328,668 total positive cases confirmed and 3,167 deaths associated with the virus.

VACCINE INFORMATION

Kentucky is following a phased approach to distributing the COVID-19 vaccine. Here is the current plan with an estimated timeline:

Phase 1A: Long term care facilities, assisted living facilities, health care personnel (Dec. 2020 - Winter 2021)

Phase 1B: First responders, anyone age 70 or older, K-12 school personnel (January 2021 - Spring 2021)

Phase 1C: Anyone age 60 or older, anyone age 16 or older with CDC highest risk C19 risk conditions, all essential workers (Spring 2021 - Summer 2021)

Phase 2: Anyone age 40 or older (Late Summer 2021 - Winter 2021)

Phase 3: Anyone age 16 or older (Fall 2021 - Winter 2021)

Phase 4: Children under the age of 16 if the vaccine is approved for that age group

Kroger is working with the state to set up vaccination clinics starting Feb. 1. Anyone in Phase 1 of Kentucky's vaccination plan will be able to receive the vaccine through Kroger. The company plans to release more information on these sites on Jan. 28.