Kentucky Senate advances legislation to end Beshear's COVID-19 state of emergency

The resolution will now need to be considered and passed by the state House of Representatives and Governor Andy Beshear.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky Senate resolution, which looks to end Governor Andy Beshear's two-year-long state of emergency due to COVID-19, has advanced in Frankfort.

Senate Joint Resolution 150, sponsored by Senator Donald Douglas, R-Nicholasville, sets the end date to the state of emergency as March 7, 2022.

"March 7 is courteous to the governor and gives him and the executive branch time to communicate any needs to the legislature," Douglas said. "It ensures the people’s voice is heard by providing lawmakers with the capability to review any executive actions related to COVID-19."

COVID-19 cases in Kentucky have been on the decline, Beshear said. And Friday, the CDC announced new national guidelines regarding masking.

“We know more than we ever have about this virus, and we have the tools to protect ourselves," Douglas said. "Senate Joint Resolution 150—perhaps more than anything else—is a signal to the people of Kentucky that life must go on."

The resolution will now be able to be considered by the Kentucky House of Representatives. It will still need House approval, as well as approval from Governor Beshear.

