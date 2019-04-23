LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky continues to benefit from the big tobacco settlement that was reached in 1998.

Attorney General Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that the state received an estimated $117 million in settlement money.

Kentucky has received more than $2 billion since the first payment was made in 1999.

That money has supported early childhood education, health programs, cancer research, given aid for farmers and has created sustainable farm-based businesses.

The agreement was to pay states each year for 25 years.

This is the 21st year for Kentucky.