Kentucky bill would prevent out-of-state journalists, residents from filing open records requests

Supporters insist that changes to filing practices make it easier to access information but critics claim it prevents transparency and erodes public trust.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Senate is now in control of a bill that would change the Commonwealth’s open records laws, requiring electronic ORR filings and preventing Kentucky non-residents from acquiring information.

House Bill 312 passed last week and was forwarded to the Senate where it was assigned a committee on Tuesday.

Supporters call it a major step forward while critics say it allows government to operate in the dark.

The plan removes the requirement to file these requests through paper or fax, instead requests would be made electronically. It prevents any resident living outside of the Commonwealth from filing open records requests which includes journalists living outside of Kentucky unless they have an affiliate or office in the Bluegrass.

Supporters blame out-of state-data miners and others for running up the costs to Kentucky taxpayers. They also insist that this boosts Kentuckians opportunities to get the information "they own."



“Responding to these record requests, all over the country, are very costly," said supporter, Representative Jason Nemes, “And it costs Kentucky taxpayers more money to respond to requests that are not coming from Kentuckians.”



Rep. Nemes continued to make his case, “Is it perfect? No, it's not everything that I wanted in a bill but it is a strong step forward for Kentuckians to have the access to documents that they own.”

When asked what he would say to those arguing HB312 does the opposite of “shining a light on government," Nemes responded, “Well, they're emphatically wrong. There's just no argument against it. This makes it much simpler for Kentuckians to hold their government accountable.”



Republican State Representative Savannah Maddox is not someone you typically see side with "the media," but she was one of two GOP House members to vote against House Bill 312.



“I think that, in the context of our public records, preserving transparency is among the most important thing that we should try to uphold as legislators whether you’re in the Commonwealth of Kentucky or outside of it," said the 61st District Republican, Representative Maddox.



The bill is in a Senate committee and could be heard and voted on by the full Senate in a single day. That's important because there are only eight days left in this legislative session.

