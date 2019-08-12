LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky's Community and Technical College System says its president is retiring in June.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that president Jay Box announced he will leave office effective June 30 at a meeting of the system's Board of Regents on Friday.

Box has been president since January 2015 and has been with the system that oversees 16 community and technical colleges since 2002.

The system says the retirement date is at the end of the fiscal year.

Officials say Box's retirement will come a year before his contract expires.

A search firm will be hired to help find a replacement.