Beshear: Kentucky collected record sales tax revenues

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky collected record amounts of sales tax revenues in April. He says it reflects growing consumer spending in another sign of economic recovery from the coronavirus.

The governor says sales tax receipts last month reached $486.5 million, the state’s best-ever total for an April. He was citing preliminary figures Thursday. The governor pointed to the latest sales tax numbers as another indication that Kentucky’s economy is surging.

Earlier this week, a credit rating agency upgraded its assessment of Kentucky’s financial outlook. The state is predicting a massive General Fund surplus when the current fiscal year ends.

