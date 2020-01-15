PIKEVILLE, Ky. — About a dozen Kentucky coal miners remained on train tracks Tuesday, saying they haven't been paid for producing the coal in the train cars.

The tracks lead from Quest Energy in Pike County.

American Resources Corp., which owns Quest, told news outlets that the miners will all be paid.

The company disputed miners' claims that they haven't been paid since Dec. 16.

American Resources said it owes some miners for eight days of work and some for one day.

The company blamed a “temporary blip” in the coal market. Miners last summer in Harlan County held a similar protest when Blackjewel filed bankruptcy.