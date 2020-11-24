3 nominated for vacancy in Kentucky's 12th Judicial Circuit

Jerry David Crosby II, of Goshen, Kristen Hannah Fowler, of Crestwood, and Brittany Bailey McKenna, of Prospect, will be considered for the vacancy.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A judicial panel has nominated three people to serve as circuit judge for Henry, Oldham and Trimble counties.

A statement from the Kentucky Supreme Court said the Judicial Nominating Commission selected Jerry David Crosby II, of Goshen, Kristen Hannah Fowler, of Crestwood, and Brittany Bailey McKenna, of Prospect, to be considered for the vacancy.

The previous judge, Karen A. Conrad, retired Sept. 1.

Crosby currently serves as a district court judge for Henry, Oldham and Trimble counties. Fowler and McKenna are both attorneys with the law firm of Napier Gault Schupbach & Stevens in Louisville.

The governor will decide who to appoint.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.