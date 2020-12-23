Recycle your live Christmas tree to help replenish Kentucky's fish habitats

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is accepting natural Christmas trees from Dec. 26 through Jan. 15, 2021.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Once Christmas is over, the big question many people have is: "What do I do with my tree?" The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife has a solution for you.

The department's annual Christmas for Fishes program is running again in 2020. Starting Dec. 26, natural Christmas trees can be dropped off at more than two dozen sites across the state. The trees will be used to build habitat structures for fish in public waters.

According to the Department of Fish and Wildlife, the trees are great refuge sites and feeding habitats for game fishes and their prey.

Joseph Zimmerman, the habitat program coordinator for the department, said his team uses thousands of trees every year and the habitat sites attract fish like bluegill and bass.

If you want to see the Christmas tree habitats in action, Zimmerman said there are plenty of opportunities to do that.

“Most of these fish attractors are placed in readily accessible lakes located within parks or other public lands that offer opportunities to get outdoors and social distance while helping Kentucky’s fish populations,” he said.

Donated Christmas trees must be natural and can't have any decorations like lights, tinsel or ornaments on them. Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through Jan. 15, 2021.

The Jefferson County donation site is the McNeely Lake Boat Ramp. Click here to see other drop-off locations or check out the map embedded.

