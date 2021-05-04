Is your child being groomed for exploitation? Kentucky launches initiative to combat child sexual abuse

A new Campaign is being launched in Kentucky to prevent child sexual abuse.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Are they good for your Kids?" It's the new campaign that tries to stop child sexual abuse by arming parents with the tools to catch it before it happens.

It was announced Monday by Attorney General Daniel Cameron alongside Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky.

"It's important for parents and caregivers to know who they're leaving their children with," said Jill Seyfred who is the Executive Director at Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky.

"60% of victims will never tell anyone that they are being sexually abused," said Seyfred.

Seyfred says one of the biggest dangers is grooming and being able to identify the signs, "It's a deliberate action on the part of the perpetrator to gain the trust of the child or family"

Grooming can happen over days, weeks, months or even years. According to a federal report of Child Maltreatment, in 2019 Kentucky had more than 20-thousand child abuse cases. "Child sexual abuse accounts for 8% of abuse reports. That equates to the calendar year 2020, 1855 reports," said Seyfred.

You'll see the campaign on social media and on buses all across Kentucky, including here in Louisville.

"Any incremental step that we can take whether it be towards sex exploitation of abuse specifically, we're going to do our part to be a constructive part of this conversation," said Kentucky Attorney General, Daniel Cameron.

Here's a link to more information and tips on how to identify signs of grooming.