Chickens escape overturned truck, block Kentucky road

LYNNVILLE, Ky. — Fire departments have established a detour for drivers in Graves County after chickens escaped from an overturned truck on KY 94.

Graves County Emergency Management said KY 94 East is blocked near Lynnville after a truck carrying live chickens overturned. Officials said some of the chickens escaped the truck and are being rounded up.

Drivers in the area are asked to follow a detour via KY 381, KY 83 and KY 303. Officials said the road could be closed between the 11 and 14 mile marker for up to three hours.

No injuries have been reported.

