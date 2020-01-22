VERSAILLES, Ky. — The Kentucky Castle, a recognizable landmark featuring a restaurant, hotel and event space, is for sale.

While the listing by Silvestri Real Estate does not name a price, the 53 acres was previously sold for $8.7 million in 2017.

Silvestri said the current owners have spent over $2 million renovating the castle and saw a 650% increase in revenue since 2017. Renovations included added an outdoor pool and sauna, spa, a kitchen expansion and interior face lift.

Anyone interested can tour the property Jan. 13-17, 20 and 27-31; Feb. 10-14, 17-21 and 24-28; and March 2-6, 9 and 10.

