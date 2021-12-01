'We are ready to do whatever necessary.' | Governor says measures in place to protect Kentucky Capitol

"We will not allow what happened at the U.S. Capitol to happen here," Governor Beshear said.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Following an FBI bulletin warning of nationwide armed protests in the days leading up to President elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, Governor Andy Beshear assured Kentuckians that security measures are in place to protect the State Capitol.

The Associated Press reports the FBI bulletin said, “Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the U.S. Capitol from 17 January through 20 January.” This comes after a violent mob of President Trump’s supporters breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

“We will not allow that to happen,” Governor Beshear said. “We will protect these buildings, these grounds and everyone in them. And we are ready to do whatever necessary, Kentucky State Police and others, to ensure the safety of everyone here.”

Governor Beshear said he would not disclose details of the state’s security plan.

“We are not going to give those that would commit domestic terror a game plan that they can try to plan around,” Beshear said.

For those who may be planning an attack, Beshear had a message for them: “You’re not a patriot. You’re a thug and a terrorist. But we will not allow what happened at the U.S. Capitol to happen here.”

