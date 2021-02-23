Submissions requested for Kentucky Capitol art exhibit

Gov. Andy Beshear says the exhibit will be “by Kentuckians and for Kentuckians.”

Kentucky’s governor and first lady are asking the state’s artists to submit work to be exhibited at the Capitol in Frankfort. Selected pieces will be displayed for a six-month rotation in the Capitol and on a digital art gallery.

The Team Kentucky Gallery will be featured in a main hall of the Capitol building. The first rotation of art pieces will be shown from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2021.

The submission deadline is May 15 and submissions can be placed online.

Gov. Andy Beshear says the exhibit will be “by Kentuckians and for Kentuckians.” After the work is displayed, it will be returned to the artist.

First lady Britainy Beshear says she has been impressed by Kentucky's artists in every region. The exhibit is open to professional and amateur artists.

