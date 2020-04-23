FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s summer conservation camps are being canceled this year because of the new coronavirus.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Rich Storm said in a news release the move was needed to protect campers, their families and staff.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience,” Storm said. ”However, this is a necessary step we had to take to protect the health and safety of our campers, their families and our staff.”

The Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources operates Camp John Currie, Camp Earl Wallace and Camp Robert Webb to offer outdoor education and experiences for youth.

Camp refunds may be requested through May 15.

