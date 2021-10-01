Burn restrictions in place as fire hazard season begins

The fall fire season runs Oct. 1 through Dec. 15. Under state law, no burning can take place within 150 feet of a woodland or brushland until after 6 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Officials say Kentucky’s fall forest fire hazard season has begun, meaning it is illegal to burn near a woodland or brushland between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The Kentucky Division of Forestry said in a statement that the fall fire season runs Oct. 1 through Dec. 15. Under state law, no burning can take place within 150 feet of a woodland or brushland until after 6 p.m.

According to a release from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, more than 99% of wildfires in Kentucky are caused by humans. Brandon Howard, the director of the Division of Forest, said the number one cause is people deliberately setting forests on fire and the second top cause is people burning fields or debris.

“The safety of our communities and the protection of our state’s vast forest resources is our top priority,” Howard said. “But for our state to keep fires to a minimum this fall season, every Kentuckian has to be intentional and responsible.”

Officials say burning in the evening makes it harder for fire to escape because humidity levels are typically higher and winds are generally lower.

Other recommendations by the Kentucky Division of Forestry include:

Be aware of all outdoor burning restrictions, including forest fire hazard seasons, air pollution regulations and local restrictions.

Avoid burning debris during fire hazard seasons and when conditions are dry and windy.

Completely extinguish all campfires and debris piles. Never leave a fire unattended.

Put out cigarettes, cigars or pipes in areas free of plants or debris.

Avoid parking cars, trucks or recreational vehicles on dry vegetation.

If you think someone may be setting a fire intentionally, you can report those signs to the nearest Kentucky State Police post or call the Target Arson Hotline at 1-800-272-7766.

