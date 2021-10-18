Few scratches, bruises: Four-year-old falls 70 feet off cliff at Red River Gorge in Kentucky

The boy, his parents were hiking near Princess Arch when he slipped and fell, hitting “multiple ledges” before landing about 70 feet below, Search and Rescue said.

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. — Officials say a 4-year-old boy who fell off a 70-foot cliff at Red River Gorge in eastern Kentucky suffered a few scratches and bruises, but walked away without any severe injuries.

The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team (WCSART) says the boy and his parents were hiking Friday near Princess Arch when he slipped and fell, hitting “multiple ledges” before landing about 70 feet below. The father scrambled after the boy.

The agency posted on Facebook that after the boy fell, his father sprang to action, scrambling down the cliff to reach his son. Not wanting to wait for help, the father then decided to carry his sn downhill, crossing the Red River at the Sheltowee Trace suspension bridge, to reach KY715, WCSART stated in the post.

WCSART said when they were notified, the father was already on the move.

When authorities arrived, they were relieved to find the boy alert and talking. Officials say the child suffered only scrapes and bruises.

The sandstone arches and towering cliffs southeast of Lexington attract hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

Just after 2:00 p.m. today, WCSART deployed on a mission that would result in nothing short of a miracle. While... Posted by Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team on Friday, October 15, 2021