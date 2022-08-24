Over $1.4 million raised by Kentucky Bourbon Benefit for Kentucky flood relief

The auction sold rare and signed bottles, private barrel selections and more.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit raised over $1.4 million to help those affected by the eastern Kentucky floods that occurred last month.

The online silent auction began on Aug. 11 and ended Aug. 21.

The auction sold rare and signed bottles, private barrel selections and more. All proceeds went directly to the state’s official Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

“Once again, we are humbled and honored by the outpouring of support from the Bourbon community to help our fellow Kentuckians,” KDA President Eric Gregory said. “As a signature industry, it’s our duty to go above and beyond and give back, especially in times of need.

A total of 3,626 bidders representing all 50 states and Washington D.C. vied for the auction’s 533 lots, placing more than 17,300 bids in total.

Kentucky led the way by far with nearly 775 registered bidders, followed by Ohio (295), Tennessee (203), Florida (198), and Indiana (190).

A few notable items sold include:

A private barrel selection at Four Roses Distillery, aged 13 to 16-years, sold for $157,250. The Anderson County distillery then contributed a matching barrel to the second-place bidder for the same price.

Private barrel selections donated by Willett Distillery in Nelson County brought both the largest and third-largest bids on single items. Willett’s 10-year bourbon barrel experience sold for $168,099 and a 10-year rye barrel experience ended at $137,000.

Winning lots from Angel’s Envy totaled more than $106,000, including a private barrel experience of its cask-strength finished bourbon that went for $89,402 and two sets of 10 bottles from each year of its barrel proof bottles.

Gregory said many KDA members are continuing to organize and deliver needed supplies to eastern Kentucky and several are exploring ways to help raise money and awareness during “Bourbon Heritage Month” in September.

“This effort has been proof once again that bourbon brings us together, in good times and bad. Please join us in keeping our families, friends and neighbors in eastern Kentucky in your hearts and prayers,” Gregory said.