Report: Kentucky has best tap water in United States

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People across The Commonwealth have known this for a long time, but now its official: Kentucky has the best tap water in the nation.

According to a report by J.D. Power, the state of Kentucky's tap water is ranked number one in the United States.

The report ranks tap water across the country based on a number of factors, including, quality, reliability, price and customer service.

The report said a hallmark of Kentucky's success is that its tap water was so good, the state was able to trademark its tap water (called Pure Tap), "a feat some states would not dare to attempt."

Washington State and New York rounded out the top three states with the best water, while Alabama was placed at the bottom of the list.

Neighboring states Indiana and Ohio were ranked 40 and 43 respectively.

