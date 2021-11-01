Beshear: 'Cowards' vandalized Kentucky Public Health Commissioner's mailbox

The governor also called on elected officials to stop encouraging claims of election fraud.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Just one day after armed protesters called for the impeachment of Andy Beshear, the governor said someone vandalized the mailbox of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack.

Beshear said the "cowards" spray-painted "COVID is PCR fraud" on Stack's mailbox.

"This wasn't about what was spray-painted on the mailbox," Beshear said. "This is about those individuals, those bullies, trying to create terror by saying, 'We know where you live and we know how to get to you.'"

Stack is the state's top health official, and Beshear said his work has made sure that "thousands of people are alive today that wouldn't be" otherwise. Beshear said no one, no matter how upset they are with any COVID-19 decisions, should stoke fear.

"To the cowards out there that did it, we're working to find you," Beshear said. "It is not acceptable. This is not how we act in our society, and in a democracy."

Beshear called Stack his "hero," saying he could not have governed during the pandemic without him.

The governor also spoke about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday and fears of nationwide protests, calling on elected officials to stop encouraging claims of election fraud.

"We have a duty, an absolute duty, to restore the soul of our democracy — and there can be no place for what we saw on Saturday, for that attack we saw on Wednesday, for these types of bullying and anger tactics," Beshear said.

The FBI has warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitols and in Washington in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

