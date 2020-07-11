Hard-hit Kentucky bars, restaurants getting fee waiver due to virus

On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is granting a 12-month renewal fee waiver to current license holders.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s bar and restaurant operators are getting a break from alcoholic beverage renewal fees to help cope with restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is granting a 12-month renewal fee waiver to current license holders. He says bar and restaurant operators who haven’t submitted the renewal fee this year won’t have to pay until 2021.

Those who have paid this year will have their fees waived next year. Bars and restaurants have endured capacity limitations to help contain the virus.

Friday, Kentucky reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases for a second straight day. The virus continues to surge throughout the state, as over 1,000 people remain hospitalized with it. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear urged Kentucky’s 80 counties classified as “red zone” counties to follow the state’s emergency recommendations.

In last week’s report, 68 Kentucky counties were on the red-zone list, due to the high prevalence of cases. The state’s test positivity rate also reached 6.77%, the highest it has been since June.