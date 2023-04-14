Officials: 12 horses killed, 1 person injured after Kentucky barn fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — 12 horses died after an early morning barn fire in Lexington on Friday.

The Lexington Fire Department told ABC affiliate WTVQ that one person was also injured in the fire. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to officials, fire crews responded to the barn fire in the 300 block of South Yarnallton just before 2:15 a.m.

The cause of the barn fire is unknown at this time. Fire officials said crews continue to investigate its cause.

This is a developing story. We will provide more updates here as we learn new information.

