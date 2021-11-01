Ball to build aluminum manufacturing facility, bring 200 jobs to Kentucky

The facility will supply infinitely recyclable, lightweight aluminum ends to regional and national customers for growing beverage categories and brands

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Ball Corporation announced on Thursday plans to build a new aluminum end manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The facility is scheduled to begin production in early-2022 and expand over multiple years to create approximately 200 manufacturing jobs.

"Our new Bowling Green, Kentucky, facility will provide aluminum end supply to Ball's expanding North American network of beverage can manufacturing plants," said Colin Gillis, president, beverage packaging, North & Central America.

The facility will supply infinitely recyclable, lightweight aluminum ends to regional and national customers for growing beverage categories and brands. Ball plans to expand the facility over multiple years through the installation of additional end modules.

Ball chose Bowling Green for its new facility to supply robust Midwestern aluminum beverage packaging growth because of the city's proximity to main distribution routes and existing supply chain partners, the regional labor base and the cooperation of state, regional and local officials.

Infinitely recyclable and economically valuable, Ball's aluminum ends, cans, bottles and cups enable a truly circular economy in which materials can be and actually are used again and again. In fact, 75 percent of all aluminum ever produced is still in use today.

