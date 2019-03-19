FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Attorney General Andy Beshear, his office of Victims Advocacy, and the Women’s Crisis Center announced they will be completing training to help prevent violence in their communities, it’s an effort called Green Dot.

The initiative is a nationally recognized strategy active in 42 states, five countries and in the United States Air Force, focuses on preventing power-based personal violence – sexual violence, partner violence, child abuse, elder abuse, bullying, and stalking.

In Kentucky, 47 percent of women and 20 percent of men report experiencing sexual violence.

“Today we take another step forward in our mission to change the culture of violence in our communities and create a culture of respect,” said Beshear. “This training will empower the entire Office of the Attorney General to be active bystanders – to prevent violence in our workplace, in our relationships and in our communities.”

Once the training is completed, Beshear’s office will be the first attorney general’s office in the U.S. to implement Green Dot. It is an initiative based on the idea that everyone has the power to prevent violence and shape the community.

The Women’s Crisis Center of Northern Kentucky is joining with Beshear’s office to train more than 200 employees starting April 16.

Christy Burch, executive director of the Women’s Crisis Center, said research has shown Green Dot training resulted in a 50 percent decrease in sexual assault perpetration and a 40 percent decrease in perpetration rates overall, including sexual harassment, stalking and dating violence.

“The Women’s Crisis Center is honored to be a partner in prevention with the Office of the Attorney General in launching the Green Dot Violence Prevention Strategy,” said Burch. “Safeguarding Kentuckians and working to ensure justice for victims unites these two agencies in the common goal of reducing violence and taking care of those who are impacted by violence.”

For more information about Green Dot, visit http://greendotgcky.org/.