Kentucky assistance fund launched to help homeowners avoid foreclosures

Under the program, qualifying homeowners can visit the website to apply for up to $35,000 in assistance.

KENTUCKY, USA — Gov. Andy Beshear has launched a federally backed assistance fund that’s aimed at helping pandemic-affected homeowners avoid foreclosure. The program is funded through $85.4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds that the state received to protect homeowners impacted by COVID-19.

The governor launched the program Monday along with the Kentucky Housing Corp. Under the program, qualifying homeowners can visit the website to apply for up to $35,000 in assistance.

The governor’s office says the aid can help with delinquent mortgage payments, property taxes, homeowners’ and/or flood insurance, homeowners association fees, and utility costs.

Other stories

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.