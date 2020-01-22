RICHMOND, Ky. — Officials have begun destroying nerve agents that have been stored at a Kentucky Army depot for decades.

The Blue Grass Chemical Agent Destruction Pilot Plant said in a statement that the first projectile containing GB nerve agent was successfully destroyed on Jan. 17.

The plant uses automated equipment to drain the chemical agent out of the weapons and, through several processes, turns the chemicals into a combination of water, carbon dioxide, and a salt solution. The metal parts of the munitions are heated to more than 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit and are safely recycled.

“Our highly skilled team is dedicated to the task of safely destroying the chemical munitions,” said Ron Hink, Bechtel Parsons Blue Grass (BPBG) project manager. “We’ve trained extensively for this stage of the project and we’re confident we can safely complete the mission.”

The facility at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond began destroying mustard-agent munitions last year. Project manager Candace Coyle called it a milestone toward eliminating chemical weapons in Kentucky and making Madison County and surrounding areas a safer place to live.

RELATED: Mayor Greg Fischer honors pioneer Mattie Jones with the 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Award

RELATED: Meet the 13 astronauts who could be the first humans on Mars