Applications must include economic and community advantages and "a connection to pre-law coal mining."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Appalachian communities can apply for grants to help fund economic and community goals. The deadline to apply is April 1, 2022.

According to a press release from the Governor's office, the Kentucky Division of Abandoned Mine Lands is accepting applications ahead of the anticipated funding from the 2022 Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization (AMLER).

Gov. Andy Beshear said the grants are creating hundreds of jobs and a strong economic future for eastern Kentucky counties. “We are ready to receive applications and award more funds to help build that better Kentucky for all of our families and communities,” he said.

Applications must include economic and community advantages and "a connection to pre-law coal mining." This refers to mining that was completed before May 18, 1982 according to the press release.

Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman said the Cabinet is excited to offer Appalachian communities the opportunity to apply for these AMLER grants.

According to the press release these were included in previous successful grant applications:

industrial development

workforce training

infrastructure

tourism

agriculture

agritech

community wellness projects

Projects are approved by the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.