ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. — New court documents reveal disturbing details about what Kentucky State Police found during a search at the Trixie Foundation May 2.

Police charged founder Randy Skaggs with 12 counts of improper disposal of dead animals after executing a search warrant. Officers said they received numerous complaints about Skaggs.

According to court records, during the search Skaggs admitted to having three dead dogs inside a freezer on the property. The officer said he “observed three dogs, wrapped up, in a freezer." The freezer also contained food.

Another officer found additional dead animals located in another freezer on the property, including seven cats and two dogs, according to court records. The detective said Skaggs did not tell officers about those animals.

Skaggs told the officer that one of the dogs had been in the freezer since January of this year, but he did not remember how long the cats had been in the freezer, according to court records.

After the disturbing discovery, animal rescues were contacted and more than 100 dogs were seized from the property.

Skaggs is set to be arraigned on the new charges June 25. He is also scheduled to go to trial on charges from 2018, including 179 counts of animals cruelty and 170 counts of failing to vaccinate.

HOW YOU CAN HELP:

If you want to foster, volunteer to groom or vet, or have supplies to drop off, please contact our Trixie Refugee Coordinator: Shannon Malone

606-462-0159.

