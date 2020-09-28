County clerks offices across Kentuckiana getting high volume of requests for absentee ballots

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office has already gotten more than 125,000 requests for absentee ballots.

More people are voting absentee this year than in years past.

It’s been a transition for county clerk's offices in Kentucky and Indiana, but they are working hard to get you your ballot.

In Kentucky, you can request an absentee ballot online, or by calling your clerk’s office. And in Indiana, you must mail in your application, which you can request by phone, or online.

As of Monday morning, the Floyd County Clerk’s office has received 5,379 requests for ballots and started sending them out September 16.

There is still more than a month until the election.

“In 2016 I believe it was 675 absentee ballot in total,” Floyd County Clerk Danita Burks said.

If you want to vote by mail in Indiana, your application has to be received by your county clerk by October 22.

In Kentucky that date is October 9.

The Jefferson County Clerk’s office has received more than 125,000 requests for absentee ballots already.

“People were able to go to the portal early, our ballots weren’t even printed until the 19th of September,” Jefferson County Election Center Board Spokesperson Nore Ghibaudy said.

Ballots just started going out last week, so if you haven’t received your ballot yet, don’t worry, it’s coming.

As of Monday morning, 21,798 ballots have been sent out; 105,161 ballot requests are still waiting to be processed by the clerk’s office.

“They are just now getting put in the envelopes and being sent out,” Ghibaudy said.

The best way to ensure your ballot is where it needs to be when it needs to be there is to be proactive.

“Please fill it out and turn it back to the mail as soon as you can so there’s plenty of time to get it,” Burks said.

Once you get your ballot, there are instructions inside the envelope about how to fill it out and make sure your vote is counted.