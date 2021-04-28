Tenants jump from Kentucky apartment building to escape fire, those trapped rescued by firefighters

The Florence FD said when they arrived they saw people jumping out windows and others who were trapped.

FLORENCE, Ky. — Authorities said an early morning fire at a northern Kentucky apartment building sent eight people to the hospital and displaced dozens of others.

Florence Fire Chief Scott Knoll said firefighters arrived at Champion Club Apartments in Florence shortly after 1 a.m.

Wednesday to find flames, heavy smoke, people jumping out windows and others who were trapped.

He says crews set to work rescuing people and fighting the blaze.

They used ladders to climb to second and third-story windows to rescue those who were trapped.

The Red Cross was assisting around 70 people who were displaced by the fire.