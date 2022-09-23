$23 million in funding going toward 120 Kentucky projects, programs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal program that supports crime victims is awarding almost $23 million in grants to Kentucky programs.
Funds totaling $22.8 million will go to assist 120 programs and projects, Gov. Andy Beshear's office said in announcing the funding Thursday. The programs funded include children’s advocacy centers, court-appointed special advocates, domestic violence programs and sexual assault programs.
The Victims of Crime Act Formula Victim Assistance Grant Program prioritizes projects that serve victims of child abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence. It also fund projects helping others, such as victims of burglary or theft, survivors of victims of homicide, victims of drug and alcohol-related crime, elderly victims and adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse or assault.
VOCA funds come from fines, forfeited bail bonds, penalties and special assessments collected from federal offenders by U.S. attorneys’ offices, federal U.S. courts and the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
