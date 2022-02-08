Kentuckiana organizations arrive in Eastern Kentucky to offer aid

Recoveries continue in Eastern Kentucky as helpers from all over the Commonwealth are coming in to help pick up the pieces.

JACKSON, Ky. — Rescues are still underway across eastern Kentucky as destruction and ruin remain.

Organizations from all over the Commonwealth and the US have stepped in to help those in towns affected.

Whether it’s from Louisville, Lexington or other corners of the state, the donations are from individual people who want eastern Kentuckians to know, they care.

“We've got two kids of our own that's lost everything they've got," Mary Bowling, a Jackson resident said.

Kentuckians from across the state have shown up to support while lending a hand to help pick up the pieces.

“We've unloaded half of our load that we raised yesterday in Louisville," said Jeremy Harrell, the Founder & CEO of the Veteran’s Club.

Harrell said his team has been working closely with churches in eastern Kentucky to find out what the need is.

“Anything that you can imagine that someone would need in their home. We unloaded a mixture of all those things," Harrell said.

For many neighbors in and around Jackson and Hazard, Kentucky like Bowling and her husband Archie, it’s proving to be a long road ahead.

“We still don't have any water, no TV. We just got phone service back," she said.

The couple said they feel blessed compared to others who have lost everything.

“They're starting all over and some people won't be as fortunate as other ones to start all over. It can be devastating," Bowling said.

Dean DeMaris is the pastor at Bible Baptist Church near Hazard, one of the sites the Veteran’s Club is assisting.

“There's no way we could provide this kind of material for folks," DeMaris said.

He said it’s going to be tough for his community, congregation and loved ones but said the help they’re receiving is what they need.

“It's all just amazing that you know, America and there's people that love other people and want to help people and so it's heartwarming, it's a blessing," DeMaris said.

Harrell saying it’s their job now to fill in the gaps for Kentuckians affected by the flooding.

For example, some of the needed items are cleaning supplies, clothing and water.

Harrell said they brought down a lot of these supplies for multiple churches in the area.

