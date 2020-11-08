x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

kentucky

Kentucky middle school teacher charged with child sex crimes

Police say Jason Schwartz's arrest came a day after officers got a tip about a video that depicts a sex crime against a juvenile.

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A middle school teacher in Kentucky has been accused of sexually abusing a child over a period of nearly seven years.

The Campbell County Police Department said in a news release Monday that Jason Schwartz, of Dayton, was arrested Sunday. Police say his arrest came a day after officers got a tip from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office about a video that depicts a sex crime against a juvenile.

Authorities say the last of these crimes had occurred nearly eight years ago. 

News outlets report the 32-year-old is employed by the Kenton County School District. 

A spokesperson for the district said Schwartz has been suspended. 

Post by CampbellKYPoliceDepartment.

MORE KENTUCKY NEWS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed. 