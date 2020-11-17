x
Kentucky

'Kamala Pecan': Kentucky shop names ice cream after Vice President-elect

Owner Toa Green says the flavor is not a political statement, but a “celebration for women everywhere, especially women of color.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky ice cream parlor known for naming its treats after people in the news has introduced a flavor named after Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

A Facebook post from Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream says the company planned to call a limited-time treat Caramel Pecan, but decided to change the name to Kamala Pecan after Harris was elected vice president. 

Owner Toa Green says the flavor is not a political statement, but a “celebration for women everywhere, especially women of color..." Kamala Pecan is a salted caramel ice cream flavor swirled with candied pecans and salted caramel sauce. 

