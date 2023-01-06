'It doesn't work': Senate group to investigate Juvenile Justice Department

The department has come under criticism for violence that's broken out inside youth detention centers across the state.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Senate began its work on how it will handle Kentucky's Department of Juvenile Justice Friday.

Legislators adopted a resolution expressing serious concerns regarding the department.

The department has come under criticism for violence that's broken out inside youth detention centers across the state.

The resolution adopted Friday creates a work group to gather information and develop policies to help the system.

"I look forward to working in this work group and working with us to make sure that we make the changes necessary, so that not only do we not have another victim in these facilities, but also that we have more success stories coming out of them," Sen. David Yates (D-37).

Sen. Danny Carroll (R-2) says the system is set up so that it covers all offenders.

"And because you've got violent offenders, housed with less violent offenders with minor offenders on cases, it doesn't work," he said. "This is what happens. We have to remember that all those who offend are not salvageable."

While most senators who spoke agreed with the resolution to create a group they differed on the idea of what policies would help the system.

One senator suggested harsher punishments for juvenile offenders and that more should be behind bars while others emphasized providing Pre-K and education reform.

