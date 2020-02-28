FRANKFORT, Ky. — Former members of the Kentucky Board of Education won't be getting their seats back.

A federal judge refused to undo Governor Beshear's executive action reorganizing the board.

In his ruling, Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove said while the action seems unfair and a terrible idea to the ousted members, the governor's actions aren't against federal law.

Beshear disbanded the board and appointed new members on his first day in office in December, fulfilling a campaign promise.

