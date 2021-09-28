Bullitt County firefighter dies, officials say

Officials say 39-year-old Joseph Wright, who served with the Nichols Fire Protection District, passed away on Friday.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — A Bullitt County firefighter has died in the line of duty.

Officials say 39-year-old Joseph Wright, who served with the Nichols Fire Protection District, passed away on Friday.

Wright was hospitalized for a heart attack on Sept. 14 after fire service training and was hospitalized until his death.

He’d been with the department since 2015 and officials said he took numerous classes and trainings to better his fire safety knowledge.

Wright is survived by his wife and three children.

Funeral arrangements for Wright are pending.

