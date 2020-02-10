Hall of Famer Johnny Bench to auction memorabilia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Johnny Bench has decided to sell memorabilia from his Hall of Fame career with the Cincinnati Reds.
The 72-year-old retired catcher won two World Series titles, was a 14-time All-Star and a two-time National League MVP.
Bench's items will be auctioned on Nov. 14 at the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory in Kentucky. He plans to use the proceeds to help fund the future college educations of his two youngest sons.
Among the items he's parting with are his World Series trophies from 1975 and '76, and his 1968 NL Rookie of the Year award.