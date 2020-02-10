Hall of Famer Johnny Bench to auction memorabilia

Johnny Bench's items will be auctioned on Nov. 14 at the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory in Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Johnny Bench has decided to sell memorabilia from his Hall of Fame career with the Cincinnati Reds.

The 72-year-old retired catcher won two World Series titles, was a 14-time All-Star and a two-time National League MVP.

Bench's items will be auctioned on Nov. 14 at the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory in Kentucky. He plans to use the proceeds to help fund the future college educations of his two youngest sons.