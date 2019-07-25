CLERMONT, Ky. — Beam Suntory continues its clean up of its Jim Beam warehouse in Woodford County, Ky. after a lightning strike set fire to it earlier in July.

The company made the announcement during a groundbreaking on a new craft distillery in Clermont on Thursday.

In July, the company lost 45,000 barrels of bourbon, which is around two million gallons after it drained into the Kentucky River killing off fish.

The company continues to work with state and local authorities to restore the natural environment.