Kentucky

Police seize $300,000 worth of cocaine thrown from vehicle during chase, suspect at large

Credit: KGW

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Jeffersontown police have seized $300,000 worth of cocaine that was thrown from a vehicle during a chase on early Wednesday morning. 

According to a post on the Jeffersontown Police Department's Facebook, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of I-265 and Taylorsville Road around 1:30 a.m. 

The suspect, who was unidentified, was driving a white sports vehicle and refused to comply with the stop. Police said they fled in their vehicle.

A bucket was then thrown from the vehicle as the suspect was evading the police -- and inside the bucket was three kilograms of cocaine. Officers said the cocaine has an estimated street value of $300,000. 

Both the suspect and the vehicle remain at large, and police said no arrests have been made. 

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update this with more information as we receive it.

