Jeffersontown Fire mourns loss of retired chief

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Retired Jeffersontown Fire Chief Robert Gaddie passed away January 3, 2021, according to a spokesperson with Jefferson County Fire.

In a Facebook post, Jeffersontown Fire said the department is saddened by Gaddie's passing, and a spokesperson said Gaddie was 'instrumental in the advancement of the Jefferson County Fire Service."

Funeral details for Gaddie have not yet been released.

