Jeffersontown Fire mourns loss of retired chief

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Retired Jeffersontown Fire Chief Robert Gaddie passed away January 3, 2021, according to a spokesperson with Jefferson County Fire.
Gaddie served the fire department for a total of 40 years and worked as chief for 33 years.
In a Facebook post, Jeffersontown Fire said the department is saddened by Gaddie's passing, and a spokesperson said Gaddie was 'instrumental in the advancement of the Jefferson County Fire Service."
Funeral details for Gaddie have not yet been released.
