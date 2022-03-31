JCPS: Several schools using emergency lighting due to power outages

A spokesperson for Jefferson County Public Schools said that emergency lighting is on in the affected buildings.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) buildings are without power Thursday morning due to overnight power outages.

According to a JCPS spokesperson, these schools are without power: Wellington, Seneca/Goldsmith/Binet, Kammerer, Liberty and Wilder.

Despite the outages, school is still in session. JCPS Communications Manager Mark Hebert said that emergency lighting is on in the buildings and "most schools have classrooms with windows in them."

Hotspots are being delivered to the schools without power so school staff have phone access.

According to the JCPS spokesperson, breakfast and lunch will still be served to students.

"Principals are working hard to make sure the students have a great last day before spring break," the spokesperson said in an email statement.

When there’s no electricity…⚡️@dcays1 kindergarten class made it a Perfect day to have a glow stick party aka center time!!! 🟩🟨🟧🟥 ( Check out the bathroom)@JCPSKY @JCPSAsstSuptES3 @BillPerkins12 pic.twitter.com/DmxC103lFM — Wilder Elem. School (@WilderWildcats) March 31, 2022

As of 10 a.m., there are more than 6,500 LG&E customers without power across Louisville due to Wednesday night's high wind gusts.

It's unclear at this time when power will be restored to the school buildings.

