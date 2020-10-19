'Athletics is a concern.' As Kentucky coronavirus cases escalate, JCPS looking at possibly suspending athletics

JCPS superintendent says they'll take a closer look at athletics during a meeting on Thursday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio expressed concerns about athletics as COVID cases continue to escalate in Jefferson County and statewide in Kentucky.

"The trend here with this and across America is not looking positive right now and athletics is a concern," Dr Pollio said

JCPS could make a decision Thursday evening about athletics for next week. According to Dr. Pollio, as guided by the state they meet every week to review COVID-19 data and color-coding to make decisions for the week ahead.

According to Kentucky's COVId-19 website, Jefferson County hit the red phase over the weekend reporting 27.4 new daily coronavirus infections per 100,000 residents based on a seven-day average.

“It's a decision I would make. I say it's a decision I would make, but I’m following guidance from the state. The state document is very clear that when you are in red, suspend athletics. Some people will say to me other districts don’t do that, I’m here for Jefferson County Public Schools. And I have to follow the guidance of the health experts at the state and federal level," Dr. Pollio said.

On October 15 the district made the decision to extend NTI. JCPS has not announced the new date.