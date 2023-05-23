Jail releases name of man accused of killing Scott Co. deputy

Steven Sheangshang allegedly shot and killed Deputy Caleb Conley on I-75 Monday around 5 p.m. during a traffic stop.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The name of the suspect accused of killing a Scott County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been released.

According to ABC News 36, Steven Sheangshang allegedly shot and killed Deputy Caleb Conley on I-75 Monday around 5 p.m. during a traffic stop.

Sheangshang is charged with murder of a police officer, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, burglary, theft of an automobile, wanton endangerment and fleeing/evading police in Scott County; and assault, robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of burglary in Fayette County.

Deputies told ABC 36 Sheangshang fled the scene after the shooting but was arrested a short time later.

He’s booked at the Fayette County Detention Center.

This is a developing story.

