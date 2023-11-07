The Tennessee Highway Patrol said it and several other agencies had searched for Jacob Kennamer since Sunday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: Tennessee Highway Patrol said Jacob Kennamer was found dead in Campbell County along I-75.

THP and several other agencies searched for Kennamer earlier in the week after a white Lexus belonging to him was found parked on I-75 on Sunday.

THP said Kennamer was not a suspect of a crime and could have been experiencing a medical emergency.

ORIGINAL: The Tennessee Highway Patrol is searching for a Kentucky man who they believe is armed and dangerous.

Jacob Kennamer was last seen at a hotel in Rocky Top in Anderson County and could be experiencing a medical emergency, THP said.

On Sunday, troopers in Campbell County located a white Lexus belonging to Kennamer. The vehicle was parked on I-75 North, according to THP. A spokesperson said he was not a suspect in any crime.

The LaFollette Rescue Squad said they joined the search for Kennamer as well as of July 14.

If you have any information about Kennamer, please call 911 or contact THP Lt. William Bruce at 865-544-3384 option 0.